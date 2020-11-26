ThoreCoin Price Hits $3,379.93 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $292.99 million and approximately $30,661.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $3,379.93 or 0.19494869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00164593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.01006562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00269769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00445957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00174473 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.