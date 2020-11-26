Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

NYSE AON opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

