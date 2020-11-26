Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $55,055,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

