Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,384,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

