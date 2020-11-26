Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $95,221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $27,892,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $196.46 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average is $184.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

