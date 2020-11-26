Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 259,920 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $84.86 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

