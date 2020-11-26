Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $37.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

