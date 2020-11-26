Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 198,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000.

SCHV stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

