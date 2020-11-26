Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.82. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

