Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Target by 842.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.