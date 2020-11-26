Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 350,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,397,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 131,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

GILD opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

