Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 13,882 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $25.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Titanium Co. Inc. (TIC.V) (CVE:TIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

