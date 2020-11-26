Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $17.53 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

