Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.40

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $81.79, with a volume of 50059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

