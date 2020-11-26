Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.85

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Tosoh alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Tosoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.