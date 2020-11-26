Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Shares Gap Down to $580.00

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $580.00, but opened at $560.00. Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) shares last traded at $569.70, with a volume of 44,264 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 million and a PE ratio of 32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 593.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

