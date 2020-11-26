Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,615,176.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,598,695.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,676 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,766 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

