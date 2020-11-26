TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.27. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,583,154. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

