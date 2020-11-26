Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Translate Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 593,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

