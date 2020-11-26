Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $17.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.58 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $105.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 593,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

