TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.60

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 199857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

