Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $222.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $215.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $216.56, with a volume of 82,782 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.26. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and a PE ratio of -19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £342,683.11 ($447,717.68).

About Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

