Trias Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $17,954.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00164593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.01006562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00269769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00445957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00174473 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

