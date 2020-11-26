TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.