Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.33

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 12103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinseo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 70,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

