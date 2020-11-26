Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Up to $30.20

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $33.70. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 41,940 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.99.

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.