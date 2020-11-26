TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) stock opened at C$15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $400.49 million and a P/E ratio of -164.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.12. TWC Enterprises Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.96 and a 52 week high of C$15.75.

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

