Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $125.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of TWST opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,208,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,392. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

