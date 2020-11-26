U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,907 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

