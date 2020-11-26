UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,241.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,472.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.