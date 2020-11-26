UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.35 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

