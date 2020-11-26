UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €144.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €154.38. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

