UBS Group Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €98.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.25 ($105.00).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €88.24 ($103.81) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.88. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.