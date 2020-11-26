UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.94 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

