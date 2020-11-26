UBS Group Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of DB1 opened at €134.05 ($157.71) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €150.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

