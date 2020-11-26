UBS Group Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.56 ($66.54).

BAS opened at €60.21 ($70.84) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.81 ($82.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

