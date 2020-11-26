UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Insider Joseph L. Hartz Sells 18,000 Shares

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.64 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in UGI by 87,609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in UGI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

