UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.69

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.69 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 9087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $683,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in UMB Financial by 123.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

