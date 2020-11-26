Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

UNS opened at C$9.36 on Monday. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

