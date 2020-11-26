UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $373,701.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00073077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00367697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.65 or 0.03054929 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

