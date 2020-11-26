United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $155,526.00 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.58. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

