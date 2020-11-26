Uptrennd Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $990,433.53 and $23,470.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,419,873 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

