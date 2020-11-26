Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

