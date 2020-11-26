Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

