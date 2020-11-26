Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Sells 53,500 Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £681,590 ($890,501.70).

TBCG stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.85) on Thursday. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,408.41 ($18.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,033.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 914.81.

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

