ValuEngine Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.39.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,561,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

