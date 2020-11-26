Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $212.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $225.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

