Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

