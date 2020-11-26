Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,116,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 684,198 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

