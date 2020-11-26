Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $333.19 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $335.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.